Jerry and Karla (Knowles) Rogers, formerly of White Salmon and now living in Smithfield, Utah, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on June 8, 1962, in the Logan, Utah, LDS Temple. They lived in White Salmon from 1973-2019. Jerry worked at the Spring Creek and Willard fish hatcheries and Karla taught preschool in her home in White Salmon.

Children are Karlette (Bill) Johnson of North Logan, Utah, Ryan (Michelle) Rogers of Richmond, Utah, Justin (Beata) Rogers of Tremonton, Utah, Bryant (Robyn) Rogers of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Alaina (Josh) Mead of White Salmon, and Tyler (Maile) Rogers of Eagle Mountain, Utah. The couple has 25 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

