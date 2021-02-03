Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no gatherings at the 1859 Courthouse for the annual Regional History Forum this year.
Instead, there will be virtual programs every Saturday in February beginning at 1:30 p.m. Join the programs via Zoom at OWCCZoomLink.info; to attend by phone, leave a message at 541 296-4798; you’ll receive a call back with instructions.
The Regional History Forum programs, now in the series’ 42nd year, are free. However, donations toward the operation of the Original Courthouse are gladly accepted; send to P.O. Box 839, The Dalles.
Programs are as follows:
Feb. 6 — Getting on the Map of the National Vote for Women Trail. With Karl Vercouteren, a long-time Original Courthouse board member. He learned about the project of a national map commemorating the centennial of Women’s Suffrage from last February’s presenter Janice Dilg, wrote up local entries for the map, and learned a lot in the process.
Feb. 13 — Thunder Go North: The Hunt for Sir Francis Drake’s Fair Bay. With Melissa Darby of Lower Columbia Research and Archaeology. She will present a compelling case: Where was Sir Francis Drake’s 1579 landing place on North America’s Pacific Coast? Not in California, but far to the north, in Oregon.
Feb. 20 — The Diaries of George Vause (1887-1983). With local historian Julie Reynolds, who will tell the story of a young man born and raised in The Dalles. He showed early talent as a keyboard musician. In his adult life, he had an illustrious career as a church organist, accompanist of famous singers, and head of university music departments. His diaries, begun when he was 16, give an intimate picture of life in The Dalles in the early 1900s.
Feb. 27 — Electric Power in Wasco County, Past and Current. With Rodger Nichols. Those who read local newspapers or listen to local radio know Nichols. The local historian and member of the courthouse board hopes those who tune in this program “will get a charge out of an enlightening presentation on watts been happening in the 120-year history of electricity in Wasco County. It may have the potential to spark a battery of questions.”
