The Spring Community Clean Up Event 2021 that usually takes place in May of each year is canceled, according to a press release from the City of The Dalles Public Works. To maintain social distancing and minimize the possible spread of COVID-19, the decision was made to again cancel the Spring Community Clean Up event.
However, long time Spring Community Clean Up co-sponsor, The Dalles Disposal, is accepting yard debris, from The Dalles city residents only, at no charge during the month of April 2021 if taken to the transfer station at 1317 West First Street Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Landscape care companies and non-residential properties are not eligible for this special offer. For more information on this option contact The Dalles Disposal at 541-298-5149.
The release stated, “It was tough to give up this annual city-wide spring-cleaning tradition for a second year in a row. We appreciate everyone who has made this event a success in the past. We hope to be able to hold the event again in 2022.”
