Be part of something that is vital for the ability of high school sports to happen and become an official. Oregon spring sports will be commencing April 13th and The Mid Columbia Umpires Association is continuing to look for new and experienced umpires for the 2021 softball and baseball season. Women are highly encouraged to join. Training will be provided for new members. Make extra $$$, make new friends, and make a huge difference in providing this very important need for high school sports. For more information please contact Robert Jamack at 541-980-2460.
