A sixth person has died of COVID-19 during an outbreak at Columbia Basin Care in The Dalles, according to a press release from North Central Public Health (NCPHD).
The person died on Aug. 14. It is the 37th such death in Wasco County.
Five others at the facility died between Aug. 4-11. On Thursday, the facility reported it has five residents who are post-20 days COVID positive with no symptoms. Eleven residents are still COVID positive and in varying stages of recovery, the release stated.
Ten staff are still out due to positive tests. Five have made a full recovery and are back to work.
Most of the residents and many of the staff at the facility who tested positive were vaccinated. July breakthrough data in Oregon shows the median age for breakthrough cases was 83. The ability to fight off infection is less robust in the elderly, according to NCPHD.
Vaccines remain the best tool to combat COVID. The vast majority of people now getting COVID are unvaccinated. Vaccines are available on a walk-in basis at all pharmacies in The Dalles and at Murray’s Condon Pharmacy in Condon. Mid-Columbia Medical Center, Deschutes Rim Clinic and One Community Health also offer vaccines.
To book a vaccine appointment with North Central Public Health District in The Dalles, call 541-506-2600.
Wasco County residents get a $50 VISA card for the first dose.
For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, www.ncphd.org or Facebook.
