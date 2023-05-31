Riva Muehlbauer

Gorge resident Riva Muehlbauer poses with her medal after she completed the 26.2 mile course in 2 hours, 52 minutes and 42 seconds.

 Contributed photo

On April 17, Underwood resident Riva Muehlbauer raced in the 127th Boston Marathon. This year’s 26.2 mile race hit close to home for Muehlbauer, her family and many other participants. Ten years ago, two bombs were detonated near the finish line. Muehlbauer’s brother, Taija Corso, had just finished his race and was near the explosions when it happened.

Though he was unharmed, Corso didn’t participate in another marathon for nearly a decade. That was until he called his sister and the two set out to qualify for the worlds longest running marathons.

Riva Muehlbauer

Gorge resident Riva Muehlbauer races in the 127th Boston Marathon.