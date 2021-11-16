The Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars had five players selected for the Special District 2 West Division all league team, including offensive player of the year, senior Aaron Smith.
Smith had 116 carries for 1,828 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns, and he added seven catches for 122 yards receiving for 1,950 yards of total offense.
Smith earned a SD2 All League First Team Offense Award at running back and he also received an honorable mention at linebacker. Smith’s younger brother Riley, a sophomore, earned an All League Honorable Mention Defense Award at linebacker.
The Cougars trio of juniors Nick Muschaweck and Isaac Marble, and sophomore Austin Fink also earned all-league mention. Muschaweck was a second-team pick at center; Marble and Fink both earned honorable mention at guard. Marble also received an all-league second team defense award at interior line.
The Special District 2 West Division Champion Dufur High Rangers had five players selected for all-league awards, including sophomores Josh Taylor and Cody Phillips, senior Jacob Jones and juniors Landon Ellis and August Harvey.
Taylor earned a SD2 West Division All League Second Team Offense Award at quarterback and he was also selected for the first team defense at defensive back. Phillips received a SD2 West Division All League Honorable Mention Offense Award at running back and he also earned an All League First Team Defense Award at linebacker. Jones earned a SD2 West Division All League Honorable Mention Offense Award at running back and he was also selected for an All League First Team Defense Award at interior line. Harvey received an All League Honorable Mention Offense Award at center and he also earned an All League Second Team Defense Award at interior line.
Sherman High Husky junior Kole Martin earned a SD2 All League Honorable Mention Offense Award at quarterback and he received an All League Second Team Defense Award at defensive back.
The South Wasco County High Redsides had seven players selected for Special District 4 six-man football All League Awards.
Remington Anderson-Sheer, the Redsides’ only senior, earned a SD4 All League Honorable Mention Defense Award at linebacker and he received an All League Second Team Offense Award at receiver. Junior James Best also earned an All League Honorable Mention Defense Award at linebacker.
Redsides junior Ian Ongers earned an All League Honorable Mention Offense Award at quarterback. Sophomore Joey Holloway earned an All League Honorable Mention Defense Award at defensive back and he also received honorable mention at running back.
The freshmen trio of Nick Packard, Storm McCoy and Marcos Chavez also earned all-league awards. Packard earned an All League Second Team Offense Award at kicker. McCoy received an All League Honorable Defense Award at defensive line. Chavez earned an All League Second Team Offense Award at offensive line.
