A healthy Hood River Valley senior Josh Haynes signed a national letter of intent last week to run cross country and track for the University of Montana Grizzlies.
Haynes visited the Big Sky Conference school last summer and said he felt an instant connection to the Missoula campus. Haynes plans to study physical therapy, which is a fitting college major based on what he endured as a runner the past year.
A bone tear in the middle of his foot ended his junior year of cross country early. He was confined to a walking boot prior to having surgery; that was followed by months of therapy before he could resume training. COVID shut down the 2020 track and field season, which Haynes would have missed anyway because of his injury.
“It’s kind of fortunate” how it worked out, Haynes said. (In hindsight) “I’m really glad I got hurt last year instead of during my college career,” he said. “It was super frustrating. My mentality took a hit at first, but you learn to bounce back.
“If I can get through all that and still be motivated, I can get through anything. (Once back running) It was run a minute, then walk a minute. Run a minute, walk a minute. Then it was run a mile, take a mile off.”
He said he is feeling 100 percent and is looking forward to starting winter training in preparation for the spring cross country season. (Oregon high schools are scheduled to compete in traditional fall sports starting March 1, 2021.)
Brandon Bertram, HRV’s head cross country and track and field coach, said, “Josh and the Griz are a great pairing. University of Montana really sees Josh to be a pivotal piece in the growth of their program. Josh has earned this great opportunity through his dedication as an athlete, loving family support and his tremendous resiliency.
“I am super excited for Josh. His best competitive days are right in front of him in Missoula.”
That is lofty praise, considering Haynes has already had some pretty competitive days in his running career. He was second in the Columbia River Conference cross country district meet his freshman year and third as a sophomore. He followed up his district places by finishing 23rd and 11th at the Class 5A state meet. A highlight of his track and field career was a 10th-place finish as a sophomore in one of the faster 3000-meter finals in Oregon state-meet history. In that race, Haynes ran 8 minutes, 54.5 seconds, which is one of the fastest times in school history.
