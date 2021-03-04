Numbers and enthusiasm are up in the Hood River Valley volleyball program, but the eager Eagle players might want to be careful who they throw shade at during practice. They just might find themselves getting schooled by their coaches.
First-year head Coach Courtney Harvey’s staff includes Meighan McNerney and Shelby Carter; the three played together at HRV — not too long ago — and their competitive juices are still flowing. “It feels really good to have a young, motivated coaching staff that are all so competitive,” Harvey said. “The energy in the gym this season is very different than seasons in the past, and the girls really seem to be pushing for success at every level.
“We’re just excited to see the girls playing again.”
Harvey, ever the optimist, shared one accidental benefit of the COVID pandemic, which has delayed the usual fall season to now. “It’s pretty rare to have the players happy to have Saturday practices and be asking for extra hours to get into the weight room after practice,” she said. “You can tell they’ve missed the structure and physical activity.”
The extra weight room hours seemed to have paid dividends as the Eagles won their season opener Tuesday at Redmond, 25-13, 13-25, 25-17, 25-23.
Though this is her first year as head coach, Harvey and McNerney have been coaching together at HRV for nearly ten years, so there is some transition in the program. And numbers. HRV will have three full teams for the shortened season.
“It was neat to have the numbers for three teams … because it sounds like some other programs had lower-than-normal turnouts,” Harvey said.
Returning players, Morgan Baker and junior Emma Kroll, are team captains. Harvey said, aside from their high level of play, both are committed to bettering the program. “In practice, they’re always encouraging their teammates and playing their hearts out, and it’s almost like it’s contagious,” she said. “The girls around them see their attitudes and start matching their effort. I love having those two on the court, because I trust them to take care of their teammates and be good examples.”
Harvey calls the dependable Kroll a coach’s dream, because of her work ethic, and a great teammate. Harvey said Baker, “jumped around a little bit position-wise last season, but she’s hammering the ball on the outside right now, so we’re going to keep her there. In addition to that, her experience is really showing this year, and her volleyball brain and ball control is a real asset for us on the court.”
Harvey said there is an impressive group of freshmen netters, who are going to bring up the level of play for all three teams and will benefit from their captains’ leadership. Two of those freshmen, Ryann Rosselle and Marina Castaneda, are on the varsity roster.
They join a host of returning players, including Kayla Sheasby and Molly Routson. Of Sheasby, Harvey said: “If you watched any high school volleyball games (in 2019), you would know who she is. It’s kind of hard to miss the little blonde wrecking ball that basically spends the entire game throwing her body all over the place. It’s really nice to have Kayla on the court, because she has a ton of experience and challenges her teammates.” Routson, a senior, will move from being setter to playing the right side. “I think being moved from a setter to a right side caught her a little off guard as a senior, but she’s had a good attitude and worked hard at improving her attacking.”
The setting duties will be handled by senior transfer Isabella Moore, who comes to the program with a lot of experience, Harvey said. “Obviously, you never know what you’re going to get with transfers, but watching her on the court for the first time felt a little bit like Christmas morning. She’s a pretty phenomenal setter, so she’s going to make our life a lot easier this season.”
