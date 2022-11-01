Wet playing conditions and turnovers slowed the offenses of both teams Friday night, when visiting Fort Vancouver closed out the regular season with a 20-0 Trico League football win over host Columbia High in White Salmon.

The contest marked the end of the high school careers of four seniors, who Coach Dan Smith said endured a winless season with a never-quit attitude. The Bruins, often playing teams with three and four times the number of upperclassmen, finished 0-9, 0-5 in the Trico.