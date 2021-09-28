Columbia High finally found its offensive footing four games into the season and the result was a 50-42 road win Saturday afternoon against Fort Vancouver at Kiggins Bowl.
“It was really huge, after going two games without scoring a TD and then having a game like that,” Coach Shawn Friese said of the Bruins’ shutout losses to Montesano and Stevenson. “It gives us confidence going into league play.”
The fleet feet of Jace Greenwood played a big part in the Bruin victory. The senior quarterback rushed 16 times for 190 yards and a school record six touchdowns. One of his touchdowns came on an 85-yard interception return, the other five came running the ball. Greenwood’s point total also included a two-point conversion run — which came after his pick six.
“He was actually a little tired from the run,” chuckled Friese. “He’s our holder and he kind of fumbled the snap because he was tired, and he ended up (having to run) it in (anyway). He fumbles the snap, picks it up and sweeps it in.”
Other than that sequence, Columbia kicker Bodi Hill was 6-for-6 on PATs. “I think sometimes that seems to get overlooked. Those extra points were huge in how the game went and in the final outcome,” Friese said.
Fort Vancouver scored with less than two minutes remaining to pull within the final margin. The Trappers tried an onside kick, but Columbia recovered and was able to run out the clock. Had Fort been successful in recovering the kick, the Trappers would have needed a score and two-point conversion to tie the game, which accentuated Friese’s point about the importance of PATs.
On the flip side, Columbia was successful at recovering an onside kick of its own in the first half. Friese said the Bruins’ kickoff coverage was struggling, so the coaches decided to try something different. “That was actually a big play for us,” Friese said.
Columbia scored first in the back-and-forth contest, but Fort Vancouver (0-3) responded with back-to-back touchdowns to take the lead. “It was back and forth the entire game,” Friese said.
Fort had success early throwing the ball. When the Bruins adjusted on defense, the Trappers responded with some success in its ground game. Columbia relied on Greenwood’s carries throughout. The senior’s bread-and-butter plays were counters when he would break to the outside and there, once in space, would utilize his speed and the downfield blocking by his teammates.
Friese said the tone of the game changed in Columbia’s favor on Greenwood’s interception and score. “They were able to move the ball fairly well against our defense,” the coach said. “They were passing a lot early. (Then) Jace jumped the route and picked it off.”
Columbian played a relatively clean game (penalties/turnovers), at least compared to its earlier contests this season, Friese said. “Turnovers have really hurt us,” he said of the Bruins’ three losses.
Wesley White added 35 rushing yards, and Austin Maccormack contributed 24 yards (plus a touchdown) for Columbia’s 249 team total. Greenwood also completed 3-of-6 passes for 49 yards. Sawyer Muehlbauer had eight tackles to lead the Bruins in that category.
Columbia was coming off a 53-0 home loss Sept. 17 to Montesano. The week prior, the Bruins were shut out 6-0 at Stevenson.
Fort Vancouver (0-3) is playing in the Trico League for football, but Saturday’s game was a non-league contest; the two teams play in a league tilt Oct. 22 in White Salmon. The Bruins open conference play Friday in a 7 p.m. contest against visiting Seton Catholic. The Cougars (1-3) are coming off a 39-32 loss last week at Friday Harbor.
