William (Bill) Tate, born on Nov. 24, 1951, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, at Providence Hood River from a rare and aggressive form of cancer. A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 18 at Big Cedars Campground. Those in attendance are asked to bring a chair, a non-alcoholic drink and a story to tell about Bill.
