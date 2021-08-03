Mildred Reynolds Craber was born May 22, 1918, and died Feb. 27, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 909 Court St., The Dalles, Ore. An indoor picnic lunch will be provided. RSVP to Donnamae Grannemann, 541-980-9666 (talk or text) or donnamaeg@gorge.net.
Memorials can be made to First Christian Church South Auto Doors Opener Fund, The Historic Civic Auditorium Challenge Matching Fund (The Civic — P.O. Box 1102, The Dalles OR 97058) or Meals on Wheels (1112 W. Ninth St., The Dalles OR 97058). There will be envelopes available and a basket to place them in at the service.
