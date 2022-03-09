Both Jim and Virginia McClain passed away during the pandemic when restrictions didn’t allow for family to gather with friends and celebrate their lives.
A time to celebrate Jim’s and Virginia’s lives is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.
Virginia MCClain passed away on March 14, 2020, in Hood River. Virginia was born April 1, 1929, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing.
James “Jim” MCClain passed away Jan. 28, 2022, in Hood River. Jim was born Aug. 16, 1928, and was 93 years of age at the time of his passing.
Jim and Virginia have been laid to rest with private services at the Pine Grove Butte Cemetery.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Read Virginia’s obituary here.
