Zachory “Zach” Jerry Evans Eaton, 34, passed away at home in Hood River, Ore., on April 23, 2023, surrounded by his wife, family, and friends.
Zach was born on Nov. 24, 1988, in Kennewick, Wash., where he first developed a deep love for athletics and the outdoors. As he grew up, he channeled that love into kiteboarding, competitive skiing, and cycling, joining the Hood River Valley High School Ski Team and competing in various events for the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association.
He graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 2007, and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps shortly thereafter. He served from 2007 until 2012, including one tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2010. He proudly served his country and was deeply loved by his squadron and fellow Marines.
While still in high school, Zach met his wife, Kara. They married in Hood River in 2011 and are the parents of two beautiful children, Russell and Ella. Zach’s love of nature and the outdoors meant he spent much of his time going on walks, hikes, and adventures around the Pacific Northwest with his family.
After his military service in 2012, Zach began a career working at Boeing as an assembler of commercial airplanes, and most recently as an electrical maintenance technician and apprentice electrician.
Zach was a brave man and a loyal friend. Those who knew him well knew he was a ready and willing ear to help process deep thoughts and big decisions, always available when a friend needed him. He doted on the people he loved and enjoyed spoiling his wife and kids with thoughtful gifts. He was also uproariously funny, bringing energy and life into every room he walked into. But his greatest joy was spending time with people he loved in the great outdoors, which meant he could often be found hunting, fishing, cycling, camping, skiing, and four wheeling through the hills of the Hood River Valley.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Kara; children, Russell (11) and Ella (7); mother, Stephanie Serak (Andrew); brother, Taylor Eaton (Hadley) and nephew, Beckham; sister, Madison Smith (Matthew); brother, Joshua Serak; grandparents, Paul and Linda Eaton; grandpa, Jerry Dimond (JoAnne); great-grandma, Ilene Brandenburg; and many loving extended family members and friends.
Zach is preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Eaton, and grandma, Geraldine Dimond.
While Zach’s passing is a heavy loss, felt deeply by his family, friends and loved ones, we rejoice knowing that he is in the presence of the Lord and we will see him again one day. Zach’s body and mind have found eternal peace, and for that we are so grateful.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life, which will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Shepherd of the Valley Church, 1631 Eighth St., Hood River, to remember Zach and honor his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a memorial fund which will help alleviate financial stress for his family as they grieve:
www.gofundme.com/f/family-of-zach-eaton?mibextid=Zxz2cZ&fbclid=IwAR1pYwP-BqPesYnJzx5E_zeOc1ESoo3W-rNMPhRY7vC4rzYZxcpmbhbcWS0%20)
"Then shall they shine forth as the sun in the kingdom of their Father." — Matthew 13:43
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.