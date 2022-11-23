Xander L. Cannon died unexpectedly at home on Nov. 9, 2022, at the age of 60. His birth name was Kim, but he later chose to go by the name of Xander. He was a Hood River, Ore., resident since 1987.
Xander was born June 12, 1962, in Amarillo, Potter County, Texas, the son of Lt. Col. James Cannon USAF (Ret.) and Dorothy Lee (Burns) Cannon.
At the age of 1, due to his dad being transferred to Chanute Air Base, his family moved to Rantoul, Ill. His family had lived in Illinois only one year when his dad retired from his military service, and they moved to Phoenix, Ariz. They were there less than one year when the family decided to settle in Las Vegas, Nev. Xander graduated from Western High school in 1980 in Las Vegas. After graduating, he took a trip to his birth state of Texas to visit the Alamo and other sites, but his trip was cut short when he got very sick.
He did go on to finish three years of college at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. At UNLV he was elected for membership in the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. While attending college, he enjoyed working with film and photography and made many short films. His health declined after college, which made him unable to work. He was an amateur Ham Radio enthusiast; his call sign was K7KLC. His other hobbies included astronomy and anything dealing with technology. He was a wiz with computers, buying the first Apple computer when it came out and keeping up with all the advancements. He was also a Trekkie, attending some Star Trek conventions and later becoming a big fan of Star Wars.
Xander was surprised when he arrived in Hood River 35 years ago, that there were so many Cannons in the phone book, but with his mom doing genealogy they soon found there was no relation.
After Xander’s dad died in 2007, he became the sole care giver to his mother Dorothy. Dorothy turned 96 in September 2022.
Xander is survived by his mother Dorothy Lee Cannon of Hood River; brother and sister-in-law James Leslie and Chiyo Cannon of Leesburg, Va.; sister and brother-in-law Joanna Lee and Jay Roberts Campbell of Starbuck, Minn.; and nephews Kane Kiyo Cannon and William Jay Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his father James Cannon and his nephew Cody James Campbell.
At a later point Xander will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., with his parents.
Memorial donations in Xander’s memory may be made to National CFIDS Foundation (Chronic Fatigue Immune Dysfunction Syndrome), 285 Beach Ave., Hull, MA 02045-1602, or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
