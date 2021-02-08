Winona “Nokie” Oleta Branson passed away Jan. 31, 2021, at Ashley Manor in Hood River, Ore. Nokie was born on Oct. 8, 1930, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing.
Nokie was born in Miami, Okla., to Bert and Edna Meryl (Spicer) Ketcher. She grew up in Miami and graduated from Miami High School, class of 1949. Nokie’s first job was with Roy Rayon’s Sunset Café and her second job was with United Telephone Company, which she retired from after working for 35 years.
In 1949, she married Thomas Scraper. He passed away in 1984 after 35 years of marriage. In 1987, she married Floyd F. Branson who, after 23 years of marriage, passed away in 2010.
Nokie enjoyed cooking, collecting cook books, music and her church (she played the organ at Faith Bible Church for years). She collected Roy Rodgers memorabilia and went to the Roy Rodgers Museum in Victorville, Calif., where she met him in person … this was a huge moment in her life. She loved traveling, rook (the card game), was a member of the Birthday Club at Faith Bible Church and loved animals.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Nokie was preceded in death by two sisters, four brothers-in-law, a niece, two nephews and stepdaughter. Nokie is survived by stepdaughter, Elizabeth June; sisters Navaline Chapman and Juanita “Nita” Applegate; and too many nieces, nephews and friends to list.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Faith Bible Church, 1889 Belmont Drive, Hood River. Family friend Oscar Stenberg, III will officiate. Graveside rites will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River. In consideration of the pandemic, Nokie’s service will be live streamed and a link can be found on her web guestbook at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com.
A time of viewing is planned for Friday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Family would like to extend a special thank you to Ashley Manor, Heart of Hospice, Providence Hood River Medical Center, Skyline Hospital and to Dr. Buser and all those that have helped with Nokie’s care.
Nokie always contributed to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), veterans and police organizations and family suggests that any memorials be made to one of these charities she held dear in her name.
In closing, here is a favorite of Nokie’s quotes: “Heaven is a heartbeat away.”
