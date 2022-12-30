William “Willie” Flores, age 74, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by his immediate family. Sadly, he left us after a long battle of Alzheimer and Dementia.
Willie was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, then moved to New York and California, where he met the love of his life, best friend, soulmate of 45 years, Martha. Willie was the “rock” that kept us strong. He was full of life. We will miss his laughter and jokes; he was always funny. Willie enjoyed cooking, dancing, music, traveling, helping others, and sports cars. His dream came true, and he opened his restaurant (Mexican) in Lynnwood, Wash., and an antique and refinishing store in Fresno, Calif., for more than 20 years.
Wille was very compassionate, caring, and supportive. He loved all his family. Each one was special and still are. We would like to give a special thanks to his caregivers Andrea and Tommy, for the last five years. Also, to the home health nurses Amanda, Amy and staff.
Willie is preceded in death by his parents Guillermo and Benadicta, his twin brother Guillo and sister Rosa. He is survived by Martha (wife); Andrea (Mike) and Sandy (daughters); Tommy, Elizabeth, Marc and Hannah (grandchildren); Mason and Bella (great-grandchildren); Ricky Enriquez (godson); Ricky (brother); Angie, Elba and Luisa (sisters); Annette, Mandy, Niyah, Nicole, Alycia, Selia, Alejandra and numerous others (nieces); Edwin, Felipito, Sal, Marques, Alex, Ricky and many more; Alice (sister-in-law); Salvador (brother-in-law); and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends, Aunt Ida and Uncle Rod.
A visitation and prayer service will be held at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall on Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. Funeral Mass service will be held at St. Peter’s Church on Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
