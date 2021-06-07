William F. Wilkins, founding partner and CEO of Wilkins, Kaiser, Olsen Inc., passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2021, surrounded by family. Bill was born on Aug. 20, 1935, in Goldendale, Wash., to Theodore V. and Vera M. Wilkins. Bill grew up in Goldendale and after high school, attended Washington State University in Pullman, Wash. Bill moved to Stevenson, Wash., in 1962, where he and his business partners had formed WKO and started a high lead logging company which expanded to a veneer mill and multiple sawmills.
Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dolly, of Stevenson; children Brad and Monica, Debbie and Keith, and Bill and Sue of Carson, Wash., Shelli and Smitty of Vancouver, Wash., Carrie and Pete of Corvallis, Ore., Scott of Goldendale, Juanita and Darren of Stevenson, and Lori and Troy of Camas, Wash.; sister Joan of The Dalles, Ore.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Vera, infant daughter Connie, infant grandson Kevin and infant brother Teddy.
Bill loved his family and his business. He enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting and fishing. Bill was an avid golfer. He and Dolly spent many years touring through various states enjoying motor coaching, golf and friends.
Bill will be laid to rest on Wednesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at the Stevenson Cemetery on Highway 14, Stevenson.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Heart of Hospice and Bobbi’s Way In Home Health Care for their care of Bill.
