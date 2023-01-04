William Jeffrey “Jeff” Neal passed away unexpectedly Dec. 22, 2022, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Jeff was born Nov. 13, 1963, and was 59 years of age at the time of his passing.
Jeff was born in White Salmon, Wash., to William “Bill” Sherman and Mary Christine (Saunders) Neal. Jeff was the eldest of three children. He was raised in the Columbia Gorge, where he graduated from Hood River Valley High in 1982.
Jeff married his beloved wife Cheryl (Willis) Neal in April of 1994, where they raised their blended family together. Jeff was a hardworking man who spent his recent years working in construction and his early years logging alongside his family. In his past time, Jeff enjoyed spending time camping in the woods, hunting, traveling to the coast and being with his family.
Jeff is survived by his wife Cheryl Neal; children Aaron Hinrich, Elisabeth Hinrich, Daniel Hinrich, Matthew Neal and his wife Lissette Neal; grandchildren Kayla Mullican, Kelsea Mullican, Jon Mullican and Jalen Neal; parents William “Bill” and Pat Neal; brother Kenneth “Zeke” Neal and wife Terina; sister Michelle Nilsen and husband Al; stepbrother Wesley Lively and wife Kathy; and stepsister Lisa Montgomery and husband Pat. Jeff is preceded by his mother Mary Christine (Saunders) Neal (Jan. 2, 1987).
A private celebration in honor of his life will be held at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
