William "Billy" Alfred Walker, age 44, of Canby, Ore., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, Ore., surrounded by the love of his family.
Billy was born in The Dalles, Ore., on Nov. 7, 1976, to Ronald and Patricia Walker. He spent most of his childhood in Tygh Valley, Ore. He attended Lyle High School and graduated from Wasco County Union High School. Billy furthered his education at Western Oregon State University and then joined Theta Chi Fraternity and graduated from Linfield College.
After college, Billy went on to work for Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Field Turf Builders before pursing his passion of buying and selling real estate.
Billy married his long-time friend Sylvia Walker and then received his greatest gifts of all, his daughter, Garbriella, and his son, Alec. He loved being their Daddy.
Billy was a beloved father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He is survived by his children Gabriella and Alec Walker and Sylvia Walker; parents, Ronald and Patricia Walker; sister and brother-in-law Caralynn and Wade Delco; nephews Lincoln and Lane Delco; niece Ashlynn Delco; grandmother Agnes Brown; and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Billy was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Alfred Brown and William "Bill" Walker, uncles and a cousin.
