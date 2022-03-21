William (Bill) Shupe was the only child of David and Elinor Shupe, born on Feb. 7, 1940, in San Fernando, Calif.
Bill and Bonnie were married in 1970; he worked for Farmers Insurance Group for 37 years, retiring in 2005. He built up a loyal clientele, with many calling him “friend.”
The family lived in Hood River for 12 years, moving to The Dalles in 1982, where they lived until his graduation to heaven on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Bill had a deep faith in Jesus as was evidenced by the life he lived.
In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and water-skiing, as well as helping with harvest at the Tatum Family Ranch in Kent, Ore. Later in life, he and Bonnie enjoyed RVing, automotive repair, building projects, and putting together 3-D puzzles. A huge priority was helping anyone in need. He was a “jack of all trades” earning the nickname of “MacGyver.”
Bill is survived by Bonnie, his wife of 52 years; daughter Serena and husband Terry Fink; daughter Shannon Devlaeminck; daughter Heather and husband Eli Cox; Mike and wife Nancy Shupe; daughter Kimberly Shupe; grandchildren Kendall Uhlenhopp, Chase and Cody Cox, Chloe Powell (Fink), Micah, and Caleb Fink, and Joseph Devlaeminc; and great-grandson Allen Uhlenhopp.
Celebration of life will be on Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at Gateway Presbyterian Church in The Dalles. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship (cefmidcolumbia.org), as this was Bill’s favorite charity.
