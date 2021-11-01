I’m heartbroken to say that my father, William “Bill” Frank Jackson, passed away on the 19th of October 2021. There is a feeling of paralysis that he has left behind with us, the living. How can we be left behind with a hole in our hearts so big and so impossible to fill? “Live,” is what I’m hearing him say right now. I’m sure it is what he wants for my mother, Mary Jackson, for me Murphy Jackson, and I’m sure that’s what he wants for all of you.
When a friend of his heard the news, she called and said she assumed there would be no ceremony, knowing him. Instead, she would take her time to go down to the river and think of him. If you need to have a moment of remembrance, I think she had the right idea. Go out and experience nature.
Dad was a phenomenal rockhound, teacher, and librarian. In his own words, he was an “educated hillbilly,” which made him one of the wisest of men while also being so close to the nature around him. He was born to the Pacific Northwest and traveled the world. We would all be lucky to have even some of the adventures that he experienced in life.
He loved his parents, Edith Mae Jackson (Koch) and Lester Murphy Jackson, he loved his students and coworkers at Hood River Valley High school (and other schools besides); he loved his home in Parkdale, Ore., and he absolutely loved his wife and son. We thank him for being the best of everything: A parent, a husband, a teacher, and a human being who loved greatly. So thank you Dad, you’ll always be with us all in memory and in heart. May we all live as you lived.
“Now my soul hath elbow room.” — Shakespeare
Written by Murphy Jackson
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.