William “Bill” Joseph Goe, age 67, passed away peacefully at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center in Gresham, Ore., on Nov. 2, 2020, after a long and tough fight with a rare blood disorder. He spent the last weeks of his life doing what he loved best — spending time at hunting camp with his wife, family and friends in Eastern Oregon.
Bill was born in Hood River, Ore., on Nov. 23, 1952, the youngest of three children born to Joseph and Mildred Goe. Bill was preceded in death by his father Joe, his mother Millie, step-mother Arthene Goe, sister Angela Fritz, brother-in-law Garry Fritz, sister Terri Stone and sister-in-law Glenda Davis. He is survived by his wife Marlee Goe, sister Vicki Austin (Steve), step-brothers Jeff Davis (Chris) and Steve Davis, son Aaron Goe (Shannah) and grandchildren Cale and Sadie, son Kerry Goe, daughter Tara Goe, his nephews Eric Fritz, Adam Stone, Kane Austin (Nicole) and children Charlie and Syd Louise and niece Whitney McSwain (John) and child James.
Bill graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 1971. He worked as an independent contractor for more than 45 years and built homes throughout the Hood River Valley with his trusted crew. He was well respected in the trade for his skill and integrity and met and made many friends doing what he loved. He was quick in conversation and building calculations. Generous with his time and knowledge, he was always willing to lend a hand.
Bill was tough as nails, smart and incredibly witty. He was welcoming and outgoing. Bill was one hell of a storyteller with that signature, unforgettable laugh that made you laugh right along with him-often cracking himself up as he made his way through a story. He was close to and enjoyed spending time with his extended family and was a softie for his dogs and grandkids.
Bill loved the outdoors, hunting and hunting camp traditions, and grew up hunting alongside his Dad, Joe. He later carried on the tradition with his sons, family and friends. Bill enjoyed honoring his Dad through stories (some not repeatable), recipes and camaraderie. His wishes were to have his ashes scattered in Eastern Oregon where they laid Joe’s to rest in 2006.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, staff and care teams for their excellent and compassionate care over the course of his last year and a half and to our friends and family for reaching out and helping us through this.
It’s hard to put into words the impact Bill had on those who knew him. He touched many lives and will be missed immensely. Family and friends will honor him by continuing the way he lived his life ... working hard and having fun in all his favorite places.
