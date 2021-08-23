William (Bill) Frederick Ernst passed away on Aug. 18, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. He was 74 years young and passed away too soon, but his friends and family take comfort in the fact that he was doing what he loved — mountain biking on a beautiful, mild summer day on the Post Canyon trail.
Bill was born in Portland, Ore., on May 24, 1947, and spent a significant portion of his childhood in Klamath Falls, Ore. He also lived in Brightwood and Portland, Ore., before finding his final home in Hood River when he bought the historic A-frame “Alpinee Hut,” which he has spent the last 11 years thoughtfully restoring.
In 1996, Bill began what was to become a successful career as a bronze-art sculptor specializing in wildlife, Native American inspired motifs, and his “Racks of the West” antler series. His work was of the highest caliber, and this year during his last trip to Jackson, Wyo., he sold every piece he brought.
His great passion, mountain biking, started in the mid’80s, years before it really gained the wide-reaching popularity it has today. Before it was widely commercially available, he was modifying his bikes with rear suspension and disc-brakes. Through the years, he enjoyed many amazing trips with his biking friends all over the West — Whistler, Moab, Mammoth Mountain, Calif., and Winter Park, Colo., to name a few.
Bill was outgoing and opinionated. He was a lover of nature, animals, and an environmentalist. He had a truly unique, bigger-than-life personality. He had the gift of a great story teller, and the stories he leaves us with are now so many priceless gifts to his friends and family that as long as we are here, so is a piece of Bill.
He is survived by his daughter Nicole, son Fred, daughter-in-law Charlotte, grandson Andrew, and siblings Greg, Richard, and Shelia.
He also leaves behind many special nephews and nieces, including Ryan, who is also a resident of Hood River and a long-time mountain biking companion.
He also leaves behind his best friend, Connie, and her son Luke, who was like a second son to Bill … and lastly, many, many old and new friends and more than one dog who will miss him deeply. The pain of his loss is not greater than the riches he leaves us with by having known him.
Please join us to celebrate his life on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 1-4 p.m. at his home at 1879 Tucker Road, Hood River. We hope you will bring your stories, and if you’d like to email us any pictures or written stories beforehand, please email Nicole at meandryley@hotmail.com.
Biking to the event or carpooling appreciated. The event will be mainly outside, with an opportunity to tour his home and see his art. Preventing the spread of COVID is important to us; please be vaccinated and/or wear a mask.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
