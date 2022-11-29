William “Bill” A. Anderson passed away in Chestertown, Md., on Nov. 9, 2022. Bill was born in Eugene, Ore., on May 21, 1940, the only son of parents Charles and Helen Anderson.
After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years before returning to Oregon and becoming a graduate of the University of Oregon. He loved the outdoors and relished any opportunity to explore nature while fishing, hunting, or camping.
Before his retirement, Bill worked at the Department of Motor Vehicles in The Dalles, Ore., for more than two decades.Upon the birth of his first granddaughter in 2009, Bill and his wife, Sharyn, moved to Chestertown to be closer to family. Bill delighted in the time he had with his daughter and granddaughters. In addition to spending time with family, Bill volunteered with the Chestertown Community Table weekly meal, the Samaritan Group Emergency Winter Shelter in Chestertown, and the Agape Storehouse Basket food pantry in New Castle, Del. He could also often be found at the dog park with his grand-dogs, Moxie and Scout.
Bill continued to be a giver in his death. He was an organ and tissue donor and donated his remains for medical education and research.
He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Sharyn Wisely Anderson, his parents, Charles and Helen Anderson, and his sister Eileen Maloy. He is survived by his daughter, Erin Anderson, her husband, Jonathan Schultz, two granddaughters, Grace and Claire Anderson-Schultz, his sisters Peggy Crow and Marti Gilbert, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Chestertown on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kent County Community Food Pantry or your local food bank, community meal, or backpack program in his honor.
