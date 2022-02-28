Wilbur Otis Easley, 91, passed away peacefully Feb. 23, 2022, in Federal Way, Wash. Wilbur was born in Stevenson, Wash., on June 6, 1930, to Wilbur Frank and Grace Leona (MacKinnon) Easley and was the oldest of three children. He graduated from Cascade Locks High School in 1949.
Wilbur held a special place in his heart for Cascade Locks. He loved growing up there and often reminisced about cherished memories. It was an easy decision for him to choose Cascade Locks as his final resting place. Growing up in Cascade Locks, with grandparents, many aunts and uncles, cousins and neighborhood playmates, there were plenty of wonderful memories he would lovingly share. There were many family gatherings and holiday celebrations, including picnics. He often would express his appreciation of the natural beauty of the Columbia Gorge. He traveled around the world during his lifetime and considered the Gorge to be the most beautiful place to be. Growing up, there was hiking, camping, fishing and hunting. Much of the family’s diet came from the bounty to be found in the area.
Wilbur was one of six in his high school class. Because his class was so small, he took part in many activities including choir, school plays, class government, track, six man football, basketball and loved attending proms. Later in life he enjoyed numerous class reunions and also was actively involved in supporting his old school. Attending the Old Timers Picnics in Cascade Locks was also an annual treat for Wilbur.
Wilbur was very patriotic and loved his country. After graduating from high school, he enlisted into the U.S. Air Force. He traveled the country and eventually served duty overseas. He spent time in London and many stops in Europe, including Holland, Brussels, Belgium and Paris. He swam in the Mediterranean and went on to Switzerland, Italy and Germany. He witnessed the Queen’s coronation parade in London. He had been up the Eiffel Tower and climbed the Leaning Tower of Pisa. He would eventually sail the Atlantic and travel back across the country to return home.
Wilbur spent three years at Portland State. After family members moved to Cottage Grove, Ore., he moved to Eugene, Ore., where he’d settle down with his wife Karen (Wyers). They added two children to the family, son Martin and daughter Beth. He would also attend the University of Oregon, where he’d continue his college education and earn a Master’s Degree in Education. He traveled to Washington, D.C., over three summers to help write a national elementary school science program. He also for a short time had a TV show at a local television station where he was known as the Science Guy.
After 33 years of teaching in elementary schools in Eugene, Wilbur retired in 1992. He loved his career and was very proud to have been a teacher.
In 1980, Wilbur became a member of Willamette Christian Church in Eugene. He was baptized at the age of 50 and accepted the Lord into his life. Joining the church and the acceptance of Jesus would forever change his life.
Wilbur enjoyed a wonderful 30 year retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also managed to fulfill his passion for travel further. He went on many cruises to destinations such as South America, Mexico and Alaska. He also loved taking road trips, especially to the Oregon Coast.
Wilbur lived a long and wonderful life supported by loving family and friends. He truly appreciated the people in his life and the memories they provided. He loved to say, “Life is good!” He lived it and he truly believed it.
Wilbur is survived by his two children, Martin (Mary) Easley and Beth (Lon) Weis; brother David (Donna) Easley; grandchildren Heidi, Mary, Samantha, and Shelby; and great-grandchildren Jacob, Kylie and Elliott. He is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur Frank and Grace Leona (MacKinnon) Easley and brother James (Yoshi) Easley.
