Wesley Yarnell Williams, 55, passed away in White Salmon on Aug. 21, 2021. He was born to Zed and Verna (Brumbaugh) Williams in White Salmon on Aug. 26, 1965. After graduating from high school, Wesley enlisted in the United States Army. Upon his honorable discharge from military service, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University. Wesley had a career in advertising management. He also worked with challenged people of all ages, which he loved. Wesley was an avid Nascar fan and a devoted father to his daughters. Survivors include daughters Kelsey Williams of Louisiana and Jessa Williams of Florida; mother Verna Smith of White Salmon; sister Karaley Yarnell Caribardi of White Salmon; stepfather Roger Yarnell of White Salmon; and dear family friends Dale, Sandy, Tempy, Tracy and Tammy Vermeire. Phyllis and Eddie Pankey, and Jesse Wardwell. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
