Wayne Barton, 90, passed away at his home in Husum, Wash., on May 13, 2022. He was born in Tacoma, Wash., on May 24, 1932, to Everet and Margaret (Hopkins) Henderson.
Wayne served in the Air Force and worked as a lathe operator in SDS Plywood. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and loved to go hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Blossom) Barton and daughter Rae Rhodes. Survivors include children Fred Loucks of Spearfish, S.D., Byron Loucks of Stillwater, Okla., and Coy Barton and K.C. Barton, both of Husum; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on July 23 at Upper Valley Cemetery in Parkdale, Ore. To send condolences to the family please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
