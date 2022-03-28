Warren Corbett Wols was a caring husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He left this world peacefully on March 22, 2022, at the age of 82.
He was born to Karl Wols and Betty Jane Miller on Feb. 19, 1940, in Hood River, Ore. He met his loving wife Judy Wols at a high school football game in 1954 and they were married on Dec. 26, 1959. They were married for 62 years. Together they had two children, daughter Charleen Wols and son Kelly Wols. Warren proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1957. He served two tours in Vietnam before being honorably discharged as a Gunnery Sargent in 1987. He Continued to work in construction for over 20 years before retiring. He was a very hard working, caring, giving, loving man who enjoyed fishing, watching the news, and spending time with his family.
Warren is survived by his wife Judy Wols; daughter Charleen Wols; son-in-law William Doty; brother Karl (Lani) Wols; grandchildren Kristina and her husband Pedro Solorio, Whitney Herrera, and Tyler Doty; and great-grandchildren Isaac, Ian, Imelia, and Anastasia. Also his cat Smokey, his best friend.
Ask Me What I Was
I’ll reply with what I’ve done.
Those things others would not do, I did;
Those rivers others would not swim, I swam;
Those hills others would not climb; I conquered;
Those bridges others would not cross, I crossed;
I have celebrated. I have mourned.
I have smiled and I have frowned.
I have seen death and felt its warm breath. I did not faze me,
For I was different. I was a warrior.
You ask me what I was? It was my destiny,
Until my last breath,
To be a United States Marine.
And my spirit shall live forever.
Semper Fidelis
For I was, am and shall forever be a
United States Marine
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
