Walter L. Wang, age 95, passed away in Hood River, Ore., on Sept. 2, 2022.
Walter was born in The Dalles, Ore., on May 24, 1927, lived and was raised in Trout Lake, Wash., until he graduated high school in 1945. He joined the Army and served during World War II, stationed in Incheon, South Korea, as a medical assistant until his Honorable Discharge at the end of 1946. After the Army, Walt married Dolores Sturm in 1948, received a BA in accounting in Los Angeles, then moved to White Salmon, Wash., raised a family and became a local accountant. Walt was a 3rd degree Mason, a chairman of the school board, and was involved in the Lions and Elks clubs, becoming an Exalted Ruler at the White Salmon Elks Lodge in 1971-1972. Walt had a passion for fishing, camping, and golf.
Walt and Dolores moved to Forks, Wash., in 1975, where he became a District Deputy in the Elks in 1984-1985 and was Secretary of the Forks Elks lodge for 15 years. They lived and worked in the Forks community for 17 years. Upon leaving, they purchased a fifth wheel trailer/pickup and became "snowbirds" for several years. They loved travelling, watching sports on TV, preparing wonderful meals and meeting people on their many journeys.
In 1999, they purchased a home in Thousand Palms, Calif., and lived happily until Dolores’ passing on June 18, 2021, at the age of 91. Walt moved to Parkhurst Place in Hood River in June of 2022. His studio had a view of Mount Adams, where he grew up. He passed peacefully of natural causes.
Walt is survived by his four sons and surviving spouses, Dennis and Sandi (Thousand Palms), Barry (Benton City, Wash.), Ronald and Elizabeth (Salem, Ore.), Eric and fiancée Cheryl (Forks), and exchange student Helmut Spiegl (Calgary, Canada). Walt had seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was loved by all and will be deeply missed.
