Walter Rex Luth, 82, passed away at his home in Underwood, Wash., on June 29, 2021. He was born in Lynch, Neb., to Elimina (Vogt) and Rex Bennett Luth on Oct. 1, 1938.
Walter served honorably in the United Stated Army and married Della Ruth Geer in White Salmon, Wash., on Oct. 18, 1969.
Mr. Luth had a career as a stock rustler at SDS Lumber Company. He was a member of the Eagles and enjoyed growing fruit trees and tinkering.
Walter is survived by his children, Rex W. J. Luth of Underwood and Kimberley R. Hoffman of Goodyear, Ariz.; and siblings Doris Massey of Trout Lake, Wash., Robert Luth of Baker City, Ore., Marvin Luth of Maupin, Ore., and Myran Luth Seaside, Ore. To send condolences to the Luth family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.