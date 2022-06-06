Virginia Louise McLaughlin, 102, of Island City, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her residence. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Virginia was born on Feb. 1, 1920, in The Dalles, Ore., to William and Maude (Holmes) Remington. She resided in Fairbanks, The Dalles, Hood River, Portland, La Grande, and Island City, Ore. The ranch house she was born in had one corner which was built over part of the Oregon Trail. She attended Lower Fifteen Mile Grade School, Columbia District Grade School, graduated from The Dalles High School in 1938 and then attended Portland Beauty School. On Oct. 27, 1946, she married Harold Horace McLaughlin and from this union were born two sons and two daughters. They later divorced in 1966.
Virginia was a beautician in The Dalles, homemaker, Valle Vista Nursing Home in The Dalles, a trailer factory, and Motherhood Maternity in Portland, Ore. She loved nature, the mountains, bird watching and all wildlife. She maintained a beautiful flower garden and vegetable garden. She canned fruits, jellies and jams well into her 90s. She baked and contributed goods to the Union County Senior Center for cookie walks and pie auctions. She spent many hours at the senior center socializing and dancing, which she dearly loved to do. Virginia and her dear friend, Max Lane, would host many of the dances held at the center as well as dance as partners. Her favorite songs were Waltz Across Texas and Chrystal Chandeliers. She loved listening and dancing to Blue Mt. Fiddlers. She also enjoyed traveling and playing pinochle.
Virginia is survived by son, Duane McLaughlin (Nancy) of Hood River; daughters, Colleen McLaughlin of Island City and Gwen Baker (Curtis) of Soap Lake, Wash.; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and one great-great grandson due in September; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maude, son Chris and sister Mildred Wagenblast.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
