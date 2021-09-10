Virginia Lee (Torres) Lee 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., for 62 years passed away at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. She was born March 24, 1933, in Red Cliff, Colo., to Daniel and Josephine (Herrera) Torres. She was the second of nine children, Maria, Virginia, Patsy, Danny, Baby girl Torres, Priscilla, Eugene, John and Ricky. In 1942, Dan and Josie moved their six children (at the time) by train to Hood River, Ore. As a child, Virginia attended Pine Grove and Hood River High School.
On Nov. 5, 1950, in Stevenson, Wash., she married Francis Lee of Odell, Ore., and three children were born to this marriage, Judy, Betty and Chris.
Settling on “Lee’s Little Acre,” she started her career of 50 years packing fruit at Lage Orchards. She was a member of Archery Club and The Dalles Cherry Growers. She loved camping, find a word, puzzles and reading love stories, but her greatest love was being a “Mama and Gramma.”
The last years of her life were spent at Hawks Ridge, where she was happy and loved by all. She is survived by daughters Judy Haskins (Roy) of The Dalles and Betty West (George) of Wamic, Ore.; siblings Maria House, Priscilla Slegers (Rich) and John Torres (Denise); grandchildren Tammy Dirks, Troy Haskins, Debbie West, Chad West, Chelsea Lee, Tyler Lee and Terryn Lee; great-grandchildren Colton Lee, Seth Lee, Lanie Dirks, Gabriella Haskins, Halle Haskins, Kaleb West, Mitchell West, Sophia Kimsel, Oakland Lee and Myla Lee, and one great-great-grandchildren Kaiden West. She is preceded in death by parents Dan and Josie, husband Francis, son Chris, siblings Patsy, Danny, baby girl Torres, Eugene and Ricky.
A celebration of life for Virginia was held on Sept. 11 at Odell Baptist Church, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
