Virginia Ann Koperski, 90, passed away on Feb. 15, 2021, from heart failure. She resided in Washougal, Wash.
Virginia was born the eldest daughter of three to John and Stella Koperski on June 19, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio. Virginia (Virgie) attended Central Catholic school all 12 years. She then worked as a secretary for a real estate company in Toledo. She met Jim Massey at a dance in 1949, married on Sept. 2, 1950, and had six children over seven years. They also established a registered horned Hereford cattle business. She moved 26 times in her life, starting from the Midwest and landing in Cascade Locks, Ore., in 1969.
She worked as a server at the Cascade Inn and The Spar Tree in Stevenson, Wash. She went on to be a teacher’s aide at the Cascade Locks grade school and an administrative assistant at City Hall. She had a love for learning and attended Mt. Hood Community College from 1974-75, where she graduated with an Associate Degree in General Studies. Upon graduation, she worked as the front desk secretary for Groves-Kiewit-Granite during the Bonneville Dam second powerhouse project. She lived in Cascade Locks for 48-plus years.
Virginia was truly a sweet, thoughtful, and caring woman. She was always cheerful and bright! All who met her enjoyed being in her presence. She was always positive! Those who knew Virginia know that she could talk! And faster than most people could keep up! They would walk away from a conversation with her, questioning if they got all of it, but always remembering her beautiful smile and kindness. She was generous and helped her children tremendously in their lives by giving time and effort to help with raising her grandchildren and later doing as much as she could with her great grandchildren.
She was a fashionista throughout her life! She would dress like royalty for holidays and functions, always leaving those remembering her presence and beauty. She was part of the gardening club where she loved exploring new flowers. She loved going to restaurants and brunch outings with her family, trying new foods but loved her shrimp cocktail! She was passionate about reading and owned hundreds of books. Crosswords, puzzles, Price is Right, and Wheel of Fortune were daily musts!
Virginia loved to travel with her family. She enjoyed many coast birthday trips, cruises, and a once in a lifetime trip to Italy to see the Vatican and Sistine Chapel.
Virginia is survived by one of her two sisters, Patricia McNutt; four of her six children, Jeannine Massey, Douglas Massey, Lorraine Massey and Cynthia Massey; and seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Stella Koperski; her younger sister Elizabeth (Betty) Becker; and her children, Kirk Massey and Jennifer (Jenjo) Massey.
Mass will be held at Our Lady Star of Sea Catholic Church in Stevenson, Wash. Services will be Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Cascade Locks Cemetery following Mass.
