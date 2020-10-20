Virgil Hughie Major, 98, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Springs of Mill Creek Assisted Living in The Dalles, Ore. He had been on hospice since early September.
Virgil was born Jan. 1, 1922, in the Township of Vernon, Wisc., to Evan and Luna Major. He grew up on a dairy farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse. He later attended teachers college and in his first year teaching, he taught his future bride, who was a senior in high school. Neither of them knew they would become husband and wife in 1948. He was drafted into the army in March of 1944 and served two years in Japan and the Philippines.
After the war, he married Lyla Benrud and pursued a degree in pharmacy at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, while she worked as a nurse. Virgil worked as a pharmacist in Madison and Baraboo, and then bought his own drug store in 1964 in Nekoosa, Wisc., which they operated for 18 years. Upon retirement in 1992, they joined their daughter’s family in The Dalles, Ore.
Virgil was a member of Gateway Church. He and Lyla enjoyed many activities over the years — golf, bridge, bowling, curling. They loved getting together with friends and family. He was an avid reader and loved music and dancing. He especially enjoyed singing on The Springs choir. He enjoyed visiting and bringing a little humor to those he met. A highlight in his later years was going to Washington, D.C., with the Vital Life Foundation, Journey of Heroes with his adult children and other war veterans.
He was father to son Michael Major (Kay) of Evart, Mich., and daughter Susan Murat (Michael) of The Dalles. He had six grandsons, Benjamin, Timothy and Seth Major, Joshua, Jeffrey and Marc Murat. He was great-grandfather of 10.
Virgil was preceded in death by Lyla, his wife of 67 years.
The family so appreciates the care he received from The Springs and Heart of Hospice and MCMC. The Springs was his second family.
Memorials can be given to Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles, OR 97058, 541-298-8531, or Wounded Warrior Project, 855-448-3997.
The family will hold a private graveside service at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore.