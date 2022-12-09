Viola May Billette passed away peacefully in her Dallesport, Wash., home on Nov. 22, 2022, at the age of 98. She was born to Andrew and Mary Jane Shipman on June 14, 1924, in Watseka, Ill.
Viola had two brothers and four half siblings. As kids they spent a lot of time with their Grandma Catherine and Uncle John on the family farm in the Chicago area. She moved to Minnesota as a teenager, where she later met and married her husband Leon Billette on June 28, 1945. In 1948, they moved to the Mt. Brook, Wash., area and bought a small farm. They had seven children together while running and operating their farm.
In 1993, after many years of farming they sold their farm and moved to Dallesport. After eight short years there, Viola lost her husband Leon to heart disease. She continued to live in Dallesport until her death in 2022.
Viola was preceded in death by her daughter Norma, son Michael, and husband Leon along with all her half siblings, parents, and full brother Jack. She is survived by her brother Ray; her daughters Sue, Bonnie and Janice; her sons Jeff and Joe; and numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Viola enjoyed sitting outdoors, gardening, sewing, and watching westerns. She was a very dedicated mother and grandmother. She is greatly missed.
A celebration of life was held on Dec. 3 at her home in Dallesport.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.