Victor Walter Kaczynski, 82, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
He was born Dec. 7, 1938, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Adolpha Dezik and Walter Kaczynski (Kazen). He joined The Air Force after high school and was sent to Syracuse University to study in the Russian Language program. He served in Osaka, Japan, and as an analyst at The National Security Agency.
Upon his return to the States, he enrolled at State University of New York at Buffalo and graduated with a degree in biology. Here he met his wife Marianne and married upon his graduation, in 1964. He was president of The Honorary Society and The Spartans, a social club on campus. In college, he enjoyed roasting whole pigs and continued this for the Boy Scouts of the region as well as for the many friends he met along the road of life. He then went on to earn a Masters Degree in entomology and a Ph.D. in Limnology at Cornell University.
Vic was an assistant professor of Oceanography at the University of Washington. He went on to become environmental director with Texas Instruments at the Indian Head Nuclear Power Plant in Peekskill, New York. From there, he moved back west and became president of Beak Consultants in Portland, Ore., and then environmental eirector at CH2M Hill. Vic later started his own consulting firm called V. W. Kaczynski PH.D, Fisheries and Water Consultant. For many years he served on the Independent Multidisciplinary Science team (IMST) of Oregon.
He was past president of the Oregon chapter of the American Fisheries Society and traveled with his wife Marianne to Finland, Russia and China as a delegate from this organization.
Vic had a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, and camping. He spent many enjoyable hours in Alaska and the forests surrounding the Upper Hood River Valley in Oregon. His three children followed after their father in their love for the great outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Peter, who died in May 2020. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Dockry, of Beverly Hills, Calif.; his wife, Marianne, of Parkdale, Ore., and Fort Mohave, Ariz.; his daughter, Elizabeth (Jim) Tolbert, of The Woodlands, Texas; son, Greg, of Goldendale, Wash.; and two beloved grandchildren, Victoria Tolbert of Houston, Texas, and A.J. Tolbert of Oklahoma City, Okla.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to Wounded Warrior Project, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.