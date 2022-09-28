LaVern “Vern” Miller, a longtime resident of Hood River Valley, passed away Sept. 16, 2022. Vern was born Oct. 21, 1934, in Wyandotte, Okla., to Everett and Ada (Weston) Miller. He was the third child of the six Miller kids, Leaford (Lee), Loren (Tuffy), LaVern (Vern), Earlene, Darrel (Dooley) and Phyllis. The family moved to the valley around 1944.
Vern retired from the Hood River Electric Co-op after many years, where he made a lot of friends. He was well known and loved by many. Some of his hobbies were hunting, fishing, gold panning and building remote controlled airplanes. He loved the “Gold Show” on TV.
He is survived by daughter Marti West (Doyle) of Parkdale, Ore.; son Jeff Miller of Battleground, Wash.; grandsons Bryan West (Meghan) of Parkdale and Shawn West (Steffany) of Parkdale; granddaughter Ashley Miller Green (Corey) of Battleground; great-grandson Eliott West and great-granddaughter Adalee West; sister Earlene Bowman of Vancouver, Wash.; brother Darrel (Dooley) Miller of Odell, Ore.; ex-wife Carmy Miller of The Dalles, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leaford and Loren, first wife Midge and special friend Agnes. He loved his family with all his heart, and they loved him back just as much.
A time of viewing will be held 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A private family graveside committal will take place at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels or Providence Hospice of the Gorge in memory of Vern. A very special thank you to the staff at Ashley Manor for the most excellent care he got. Jamie, Maria, Lisa, Justine, Pauline, Vicky, Emily and Amanda, you gave him so much love and care words can’t express how much we appreciated all you did for him.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.