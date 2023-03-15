Vera June Haney, 89 years of age, was born June 20, 1933, in Pilot Rock, Ore., to parents Jack White and Ida May White. Sadly, Verna passed March 8, 2023, at Canyon Rim Assisted Living in Maupin, Ore., after a short term with cancer. She did live most of her adult life in The Dalles, Ore., raising her two sons.
Vera is survived by her son, Bradford L. Lynch, and his wife Cheryl Lynch of The Dalles; sister Dorothy Burtchett, Boise, Idaho; grandsons BJ Lynch, Baker City, Ore., and Tony Lynch and his wife Angela Lynch, Kennewick, Wash.; step-grandson Jerrett Bray, Vancouver, Wash.; nieces, Holly Hermens, Prineville, Ore., and Anna Connor, Kelso, Wash.; great-granddaughter Kathy Ann Lynch, Phoenix, Ariz., along with several grandchildren nephews and nieces, Kolter Lynch, Anna Lynch, LaNeva Lynch, Thomas Lynch and Everett Lynch.
Vera was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Earl Lynch, and first husband Kermit E. Lynch.
Vera loved her family and her neighboring friends who helped her over the years on many occasions until her death, as well as being very active in the Cornerstone Church, The Dalles, for most of her life. Vera was always faithful to call all her church people on their birthdays and anniversaries. Many of her church friends loved her and enjoyed talking to her. She loved supporting her children through six years of Cub Scouts as den mother and worked at the concession stand during several years of Little League games. Vera was always concerned with keeping her health by eating well and walking around town every day for years, picking fruit and nuts along the way and planting flowers in her yard.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, in June around her birthday. A viewing will be held at Spenser, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, on Friday, March 17 at 1 p.m.
