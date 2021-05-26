Venita Shaw was born in Sayre, Okla., in the summer, July 17, 1943, to Leonard and Marie Mahan. The family moved to Arkansas for a few years before relocating to Bakersfield, Calif. Her father accepted a job on The Dalles Dam and this is were she resided until she passed away on April 10, 2021.
She married Artie Shaw July 1961. The couple raised three daughters in their home on East 15th St. She is best known for her service at The Dalles family practice, working three decades as Dr. Peruzzo’s medical assistant. Venita loved being a mother and grandma. She was a dedicated sports fan and was known to travel all over Oregon as not to miss her grandchildren’s events.
Venita leaves behind her daughters Amy Jensen (Dan), Tracy Keyser (Jeremi) , Kelly Freeland (Brent), and Heather Thomson, whom she loved as a daughter; grandchildren Emma, Alex, Cody (Ashlie), Josh, Spring, Spencer and Ben; as well as several cousins she adored.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Artie Shaw, parents, Leonard and Marie Mahan and her only sibling, Jim Mahan. A casual celebration of life will be held at Sorosis Park in The Dalles, Ore., on June 5 at 11 a.m.
