Saturday evening, July 31, 2021, our beautiful mother, Venita "Jean" Duke, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, after a long battle with dementia. She was a wonderful mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She touched many lives and will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
Born in Sikeston, Mo., on Aug. 21, 1935, she was an only child and lived in many places over the years, but returned to Sikeston, where she graduated from Sikeston High School in 1955. On the day after graduation, she married our father, Franklin D. Duke, and became a military wife as he served 21 years in the USAF.
Upon retirement the family moved to The Dalles, Ore., to be closer to her parents. She was active in the Baptist church and was a member of the choir as a soloist. In 2015, they relocated to Aumsville, Ore.
She had a beautiful singing voice, was self-taught on the piano, and had many gifts such as drawing and flower arranging. She also enjoyed reading, watching old movies, and listening to gospel music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maggie (Hughes) Cooksey, and her grandson, Daniel Ty Duke. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Franklin D. Duke; daughter Becky and Joel Greer; son Scot and Dorothy Duke; grandchildren Rachel and Kevin Chapman and Randy and Katie Sparks; and great-grandchildren Emma Sparks, Ethan Sparks and Allison Chapman.
Funeral arrangements made through Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton, Ore.
