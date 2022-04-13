Tylor Eldon Huxel 38, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was born on Oct. 16, 1983, in The Dalles. Tylor was the youngest of two sons of Kurtis Emil and Valerie Dawn (Jones) Huxel.
He was raised in The Dalles and attended Chenoweth High School district and graduated from Watonka High School class of 2002. He enjoyed playing football and baseball while in school.
Tylor worked for Evans Orchard through high school and after he then went to work for MTS Wireless, where he traveled across the U.S., building towers. When he came back home, he worked for a few contractors and then went to work for Sapa and then hydro.
Ty enjoyed the outdoors as reflected in all his paintings. He loved to spend time on the river in his boat. He liked any type of fishing. Ty hunted just about everything you could think of, didn’t matter if he filled his tag or not, he just liked to out there in nature. One of his favorite places were at our cabin in the mountains with family.
Tylor is survived by his parents Kurtis and Valerie Huxel of The Dalles; his brother and wife Kevin and Shyla Huxel and three nieces, Kristi Lili Huxel and MaKenna Huxel, all The Dalles; grandparents Lawrence and Judy Jones of Amity; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A potluck of family and friends will be held May 1 at 1 p.m. at The Dalles Eagles Lodge, Seventh and Walnut streets.
