Truman Eddie Goss was born April 27, 1928, at home in Mt. Hood, Ore., to Ephriam and LaDonnia Goss. Truman was the youngest of nine children, seven boys and two girls. Truman passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, in Yuma, Ariz., at the age of 92.
Truman attended grade school at Mt. Hood School in Mt. Hood. At an early age, Truman dropped out of school and started picking strawberries and pruning fruit trees to earn money to help support his family, thus beginning his lifelong career as a farmer.
Truman met his wife, Mildred Short, at the age of 18. Truman’s niece was dating Mildred’s brother and the rest is history. The two were married April 5, 1947.
Truman and Mildred had their first child, James E. Goss, in 1948. Shortly after James was born, Truman and Mildred left the valley to work in Roseburg, Ore. While in Roseburg, they had their second son, Terry A. Goss, in 1950. A poor job market led the young family back to the Hood River Valley in 1952 so Truman could join his brothers, working as a logger. In 1953, Truman and Mildred welcomed their daughter and their last child, Trudy E. Goss (Klantchnek).
After his short stint as a logger, Truman returned to his first career as a farmer and member of the orchardist community in the valley. Truman purchased his first orchard in the 1960s, a 62-acre farm in the shadow of Booth Hill where the family still resides today. Truman first worked at Diamond Fruit and then Stadelman Fruit until his retirement in 1991.
Mildred passed away on Feb. 17, 2012. After her death, Truman met and married the second love of his life, Faye Dye Goss, on Nov. 8, 2012. Truman and Faye were a great match. They loved to go bowling, read books, play cards and exploring the hills in Yuma.
Truman was an avid cribbage player. He taught almost all his grandkids to play. If you beat him at cribbage, you knew you earned it because he would never just let you win! Faye introduced Truman to Yuma, AZ, a place where they spent their winters and that he grew to love.
Truman was a loving husband, a caring father, and one of a kind Papaw. Truman is survived by his wife, Faye Dye Goss; daughter Trudy Klantchnek (Bucky); daughter-in-law Cindy Goss; daughter-in-law Deborah Goss; step-son Keith Brown (Julie); stepdaughter Kathy Van Whye (Chris); grandchildren, Cassandra McNerney (Jeff), James E. Goss II, Steven Goss (Gretchen), Travis Goss (Margaret), Malinda Acol (Reed), Jeremiah ”Frog” Goss (Trina), Randy Klantchnek (Cami’lle), and Megan Almeda Winn (George); great-grandchildren Ashley Rogers (Casey), Eric Mcnerney (Lacey), Kellen, Addison and Logan Goss, Cedella and Maliaka Goss, Tara, Genesis, and Brinley Acol, Dannika and Jakoby Goss, and Little Truman Klantchnek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, all eight of his siblings, his wife Mildred, and sons James E Goss and Terry A. Goss.
Truman’s memorial service will be held Saturday, May 29 at 2:30 p.m. at the Hood River Church of Christ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.