Thomas Andrew Nichol, M.D. was born in Denver, Colo., on Jan. 30, 1960, and died in The Dalles, Ore., on June 19, 2023. Tom was the second child of Dr. Thomas William and Barbara (Barby) Williamson Nichol. His older sister, Cindy, had just turned 1 when he was born, and within the next 10 years, he became a big brother to sisters Suzanne, Andrea and Meredith.
Tom spent his early years in the mountains of western Ethiopia, where his parents served as medical missionaries. His experiences included playing soccer with the local children, learning Amharic, and exploring in a swarm with the other missionary kids. Tom, along with sisters Cindy and Suzanne, attended Good Shepherd boarding school outside the capital, Addis Ababa, starting in third grade. Ethiopian food remained his lifelong favorite fare.
The family returned to Colorado in 1971, settling in Longmont for a year before moving to Estes Park in 1973. Tom attended the Estes Park schools, where he excelled in basketball and track and was crowned prom king. His name is the first inscribed on a sportsmanship plaque reflecting selflessness and character.
Tom followed his parents’ footsteps and enrolled at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill., eventually deciding on a chemistry major. He and his friends wanted to have fun and make a difference, so they created the Q.T.G.s … Quite the Guys. The Q.T.G.s’ philanthropy projects included a run benefitting the American Cancer Society. While at college, Tom played on the golf and soccer teams. He followed his parents’ lead further by deciding to enter the medical field upon graduation. He wanted to help others.
Tom attended the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver from 1982-1986. He became close friends with others in the Nu Sigma Nu rentals and enjoyed highly competitive foosball games during study breaks. The spring before he graduated, he proposed to Laurie Lyons, whose sister had arranged a blind date with him that January. Laurie said yes. They were married on June 14 of that year, and Tom had 37 anniversaries with “the most amazing woman I know.”
Tom’s residency in Internal Medicine was a three-year stint in Phoenix, Ariz. Their first child, Christina “Tina” Marie, was born there in 1988. The draw of the cooler Pacific Northwest, windsurfing, and the opportunity to join a medical practice brought the little family to The Dalles in 1989. A few years after the move, son Devin Lyons was born in 1993.
Tom touched so many people with his medical acumen, compassion, and humor during the 33 years he served as an internist and then hospitalist in The Dalles. He is remembered for his generosity (offering to mow a lawn when a patient was in the hospital), his calming demeanor (a fellow doctor who immediately felt relief when Tom arrived on the scene of an emergency), his brilliant mind and persistence (saving a man’s life when others were preparing family members for the worst), and, of course, his humor and passion for life (joking with patients by pretending he didn’t know where the end of the stethoscope went, and skateboarding on the fourth floor of the hospital when it was being renovated). Being a doctor was a calling more than a vocation for him.
Tom made the most of his off-hours, too. He loved the outdoors, carefully tending his garden, and was always environmentally conscious. He enjoyed a wide variety of sports including golf, windsurfing, kite-boarding, snowboarding and riding his road bike. If having a one-wheel is a sport, add that to the list. Once he challenged himself to ride it from home to work, making it all the way to his desk! He enjoyed gruyère, game nights, and get-togethers with his friends. His hobby farm gave him a special connection to his late grandfather Nichol’s chicken hatchery, and he was a third generation Denver Broncos’ fan.
His playful nature was on display at community events, especially Dancing with the Gorge Stars in 2016. He loved coaching and helping with Devin’s and Tina’s youth teams, including soccer, basketball, and hockey. The investment was long-term, playing goalie while players practiced shooting during high school, and driving three of the boys to Portland to try out for a college soccer team. That mentorship extended to having talks with the kids that visited their home for Teen CBS and offering a balanced, thoughtful response when his children and their friends would seek his counsel. He always knew what to say.
Besides giving time, Tom and Laurie were also marked by generosity with their resources. Someone would have a need and they would cover it. Whether it was the use of their belongings or their home or financial help, they quietly contributed.
Tom enjoyed traveling as well. For Tina’s graduation, the family went to Italy, and years later visited their exchange student Tim from Belgium. Tom and Laurie vacationed at numerous beaches where he could be on the water and she could relax on the shore. He returned to his childhood homes in Ethiopia in the winter of 2013-14 with Cindy, packing medical supplies and soccer balls. Tom often played soccer with local kids, sometimes missing the ball to make them laugh. In 2018, Tom and Devin took a trip to Scotland exploring their ancestral home.
Tom’s trademark gift was his humor, and he was more than comfortable using it. He enjoyed sharing his off-the-charts creativity and singing skills in the videos he made for special occasions. His storytelling, often of his own mishaps, could make others laugh, often to the point of tears. He had a quick wit and a creative perspective that brought joy and laughter.
Tom’s greatest joy was his family. “I thank God every day for blessing me with this woman and our two children.” He was thrilled to become a grandfather when Lucy Sofia Perez was born in July 2021. In classic Tom fashion, he chose to be called “Palapa,” a word he picked up in Turks and Caicos meaning “beach hut.” Tom called little Lucy one of the “great joys of life.”
The ripple of Tom’s effect on others extends to the patients he healed, the young adults he guided, the friends he loved, and the family he left with a gaping hole in it.
Tom’s legacy lives on through his children, Tina Perez and Devin Nichol; son-in-law Luis Perez; granddaughter Lucy Perez; mother Barby Nichol; sisters Cindy Nichol, Suzanne Tennent, Andrea Kell, and Meredith Heikes; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Memorial donations can be made to the Laurie and Tom Nichol Memorial Fund through the Gorge Community Foundation.
A memorial will be held in honor of Laurie and Tom Nichol at the Columbia Gorge Community College Amphitheater on Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome.
