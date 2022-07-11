Thomas “Tom” Kelley, 80, of Hood River, Ore., passed away peacefully at his home on June 30, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Tom was born Jan. 5, 1942, in Orange, Calif. He is survived by his wife Carol, who he married in 1964, and their four children, Debi (Bruce) Smith of Ashland, Brooke (Javier) Barrazuetta of Ecuador, Heath of Hood River, and Brandi (Gus) Gustafson of Warrenton, Ore.; grandchildren Taylor and Riley Smith, Nash Kelley, and Becca Gustafson; and great-grandson Benjamin. He is also survived by his twin brother Charles Kelley, his wife Diana, and two nieces, Sandi and Mindi.
In 1985, the Kelley family relocated from Chehalis, Wash., into the beautiful Hood River Valley. Apart from his secular work, Tom was an active Jehovah's Witness. He enjoyed teaching others about the Bible's hope for the future and the solution to mankind's problems. His hobbies were rafting on the John Day and Deschutes rivers, hiking and camping through the scenic Columbia River Gorge and Cascade Mountains. He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage, playing racquetball and volleyball, skiing with his friends and loved ones, and beating friends and family at a game of pinochle. He always kept himself busy and made time to help others in need. His generosity, kindness, and concern will be missed by all.
There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on July 23 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1619 Tucker Road, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
