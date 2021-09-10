Todd Eugene Warneke passed away on Aug. 18, 2021, at the age of 63, at his home in Billings, Mont., after several years of declining health. He was born in Lebanon, Ore., to Don and Virginia (Korn) Warneke, on Feb. 19, 1958. He was raised in White Salmon, Wash., and graduated from Columbia High School in 1976.
Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Warneke. He is survived by his daughter, Breyona (Tucker and grandson, Finn) Andersen, of Lakeland, Ga.; son, Jessee Warneke, of Glendale, Ariz.; father, Don Warneke, of Hood River, Ore.; sisters Debbie (Larry) Zabel, of Gresham, Ore., Patti (Joe) Ogle, of Moses Lake, Wash., and Kim Trosper, of Kelso, Wash.
Todd was extremely proud of his children and enjoyed being a grandpa. He also enjoyed fishing, classic muscle cars, and reminiscing about the good old days with friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
The service is to be decided at a later date.
