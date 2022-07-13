Obituary: Timothy Smith

Obituary: Timothy Smith

Timothy John Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer on June 26, 2022. Tim was born Oct. 4, 1957. He lived in Arizona for the last 20 years and before that, he lived in The Dalles, Ore., for 25 years.

Tim is survived by his wife, Heidi Smith, of Arizona; his three kids, Shane Smith, Jillian Leavitt, and Tayler Smith; eight grandkids, Alexis Smith, Leo Smith, Boston Johnson, Bentlee Leavitt, Brogan Leavitt, Carson Smith, Chandon Smith and Caydon Smith; and one great-grandson, Russell Petty, all of The Dalles.

