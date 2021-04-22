Beloved husband and father Timothy Ray Arends passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore., with daughter Grace by his side.
Born July 30, 1950, in Portland, Ore., to Henrietta and Edward Arends, he lived most of his life in The Dalles, Ore. Growing up with his brothers, Ed and John Arends, Tim cared for his mother, Henrietta, until her passing.
Tim graduated from The Dalles High School in 1969 with many of his lifelong friends. After graduating high school and spending a year in college, Tim spent many months feeding his passion for travel in Europe and Morocco. After returning to Oregon, he eventually ended up working on the Columbia River for Tidewater Barge Lines. In 1975, Tim married Sharlene Hamlett in Washington. They divorced in 1984 but always remained friends. The second half of the 1980s, Tim continued his passion for travelling, taking many trips to Mexico to visit his cousin, Alice, and time exploring Thailand with friends from The Dalles.
Meeting the love of his life, Gail Carter, at the Barbeque, Tim and Gail married on July 28, 1989. Soon Tim’s family was complete with the birth of the couple’s greatest gift, Grace Lynne.
Wanting to be home more with his family, Tim bought two apartment buildings and the family business, Bend in the River Rentals, was born.
Tim, Gail, and Grace settled down to life in The Dalles for the next 32 years. Raising their daughter and being among family and a multitude of long-lasting friendships, Tim thrived in his role of family man. Tim and Gail shared a love of antiquing and collecting, birdwatching, taking drives to hunt for wildflowers and living in and loving the scenery of the Gorge.
Tim was proceeded in death by his parents, Edward Everett Arends (1919-1954) and Henrietta Elizabeth Cluff Arends (1917-2002), and his brothers Edward Everett Arends (1941-2015) and John Henry Arends (1942-1985).
He is survived by his wife, Gail Carter Arends and daughter, Grace Lynne Arends, seven nieces and seven maternal cousins.
Donations in Tim’s memory may be made to Home At Last in The Dalles or the American Cancer Society.
We want to thank Tim’s lifelong friends and his family for their continued support during Tim’s illness and beyond.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to share your memories of Tim and his life.
And as Tim would say, “Go away, you’re bugging me …”
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles.
