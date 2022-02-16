Tim Clift was born in Kalama, Wash., on Sept. 24, 1940. He passed away on Feb. 7, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Tim is survived by his wife Shirley Montgomery-Clift; sister Bea Shepler of Dallesport, Wash.; nieces Brenda McKinney and her husband Jack of Vancouver, Wash., Debbie Russ and her husband Tim of Tukwila, Wash., Jacque Whalen and her husband Jim of Vancouver, and Judy Willson of Dallesport; and many great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Hazel L. Clift and Peter H. Clift; brother Harold Dale Clift; and sister Betty Beverage. Graveside services will be held in Kalama with Pastor George Clark officiating. Gardner Funeral home is handling arrangements.
